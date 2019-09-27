|
BINGHAM Frank Passed away peacefully on
24th September 2019,
aged 79 years.
Much loved husband of Pat and the late Ann, loving dad of Warren, Paul, Rachael and Lynn and grandad to David, Jude, Louie and Joseph and brother to Alan and the late Stan.
Sadly missed by all.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at the South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 at 9.45am.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals. Tel: 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019