Wilson Jarrow After a short illness peacefully at home on 17th November, Florrie
(nee Reed), aged 90 years.
Dearly loved mam of Sandra, Jeff and Jenn, loved mother in law of Alan, Lol and Jackie, treasured
nana and great nana.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 27th November
at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only as a donation box will be available after the service for Macmillan Nurses.
All enquiries to R S Johnson & Sons of Crossgate House Tel 456 0054.
"Watch what your doing. See you later. "
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019