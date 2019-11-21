Home

POWERED BY

Services
R S Johnson & Sons Funeral Directors
Western Approach
Tyne & Wear, Co. Durham NE33 5QU
0191 456 0054
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Florrie Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florrie Wilson

Notice Condolences

Florrie Wilson Notice
Wilson Jarrow After a short illness peacefully at home on 17th November, Florrie
(nee Reed), aged 90 years.
Dearly loved mam of Sandra, Jeff and Jenn, loved mother in law of Alan, Lol and Jackie, treasured
nana and great nana.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 27th November
at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only as a donation box will be available after the service for Macmillan Nurses.
All enquiries to R S Johnson & Sons of Crossgate House Tel 456 0054.
"Watch what your doing. See you later. "
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -