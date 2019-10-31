Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Hebburn
9 Ellison Street
Hebburn, Co. Durham NE31 1BP
0191 483 6521
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:30
St John's Church
Hebburn
Florence Forster Notice
FORSTER (Hebburn) Peacefully at home on 21st October 2019, Florence Christine
(née Phillips) aged 77 years. Beloved mam of Lisa, Robbie and Stephen.
A dearly loved nanna to
Maya, Kayleigh and Nichole,
a great nanna to Frankie.
Sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St John's Church, Hebburn on Wednesday 6th November 2019 at 11.30am. Followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at
12.30 pm.
Family flowers only please by request donations, may be made in lieu of flowers to Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie, a donation box will be provided after the service.
Florence will be resting at
Co-op Funeralcare, Hebburn, any enquiries please Tel 0191 4836521
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
