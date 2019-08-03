|
BELFIELD (née Rawlings)
Florence
Love and thoughts are with you today as we remember you
on your 1st Memory,
my beautiful and devoted
Wife, Mam and Nanna.
You left a huge void in our lives and we still can't believe you've gone but thankfully we have a million memories to look back on from the fantastic life we all had with you - you were 'One in a Million'.
Loved and missed every day by your loving and heartbroken husband John, Daughters, Sons and Families. Always and Forever in our Hearts xxxXxxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019