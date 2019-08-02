Home

Thomas South Shields Sadly passed away at home
on 28th July 2019 aged 65 years.
Flo (Nee Roach).
A devoted and much loved mam
of Fred, Jason and Simon.
Precious Daughter of George and Flo. Also a loving Nana, Great Nana and Sister. Will family and friends kindly meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 8th August at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Connections, South Shields. A collection box will be provided at the crematorium.
Family and Friends are kindly invited afterwards to The Britannia,
South Shields for refreshments.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
