Notice Stewart Fernande Averil (Ann) All of Ann's family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of condolence and for the generous donations to support the work at West Harton Methodist Church.

Many thanks to the church members for lasting friendship, especially to Agnes and Rob Simpson for their care and support of Ann during very difficult times.

Thank you to Reverend Deborah Wainwright who led such a touching and personal service.

We also offer our thanks to Sharon Bailey, warden at Saville Lodge, who gave such special support when it was needed most.

Thanks also to staff on ward 2 of South Tyneside Hospital,

GPs of Central Surgery and the

