Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Doneghan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Doneghan

Notice Condolences

Evelyn Doneghan Notice
DONEGHAN South Shields Peacefully on January 20th,
aged 87 years, Evelyn.
Beloved wife of the late Jimmy,
much loved mother of Stephen
and Andrew, dear mother in law to Susan and Maureen, treasured gran to Grace and Matthew, also a loving sister to Elizabeth and Maureen. Family and friends please meet
for service and cremation in
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday March 5th at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only, by request donations in lieu, if desired,
to Bobby Robson Foundation,
a donation box is available
on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.