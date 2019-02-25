|
DONEGHAN South Shields Peacefully on January 20th,
aged 87 years, Evelyn.
Beloved wife of the late Jimmy,
much loved mother of Stephen
and Andrew, dear mother in law to Susan and Maureen, treasured gran to Grace and Matthew, also a loving sister to Elizabeth and Maureen. Family and friends please meet
for service and cremation in
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday March 5th at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only, by request donations in lieu, if desired,
to Bobby Robson Foundation,
a donation box is available
on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019
