Silver (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on
31st August 2019 aged 99 years. Eveline Agnes (Nee Sybenga), beloved wife of the late Harry.
Much loved mam of Ann and Joan. Loving mother in law to Tony and George. A cherished grandma to Mark, Brett, Sair, Paul, Michelle, Gavin and Jonathan.
A loving great grandma to Jacob, Amy, Grace and Joe.
Would family and friends please meet for a funeral service and cremation at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 13th September at 11.15am.
Much loved and always remembered.
Will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019