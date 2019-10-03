|
|
|
Mankin (South Shields) Suddenly but peacefully on
27th September 2019,
aged 84 years, Ethel (née How).
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
much loved mam of Bill and Ian,
a dear mother-in-law of Lynn and Janet, a dearly loved nana and
great nana.
Family and friends please
meet for service in
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 10th October at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Air Ambulance.
A donations box will be
provided after the service.
All enquiries tel Coop Funeralcare on 0191 4555521
Loved and remembered always xx
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019