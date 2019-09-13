|
|
|
MACKAY South Shields Peacefully at home after a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family on the 10th September 2019 aged 79 years, Ethel, (nee Brand).
An adored wife of Ronnie, a much loved mam of Mark, Lisa and Karen, mother in law of Anne, Dominic and Scott. A devoted grandma of Jordan, Megan, Robyn, Connor, Emily, Eliot and Lucy.
Ethel will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends. Please meet for funeral service at St Bede's RC Church on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 12 noon, followed by Cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Connections, donations may be received at the Church and Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019