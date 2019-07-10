|
|
|
GARLINGE Hebburn Peacefully in Hebburn Court Care Home on 5th July 2019,
aged 84 years, Erick.
Devoted husband of Doreen
(nee Curd). Much loved dad of Erick and Lynn, loving granda of Lauren, Martin and great granda of Kyle. Dear brother of Margaret and the late Joan. Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July at 11.15am. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired can be left after the service for Hebburn Court Residents Fund. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Ellison Street, Hebburn.
Tel 0191 4836521.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 10, 2019