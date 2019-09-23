Home

Bolt West Boldon The family of the late Eric Jackson Bolt wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement,
also for the cards, floral tributes received, and donations to
The Community Stroke Team.
Thanks to doctors and district nurses, special thanks to the staff of Comfort Call, especially Kate.
Thanks to Reverend Stan Buyers for a comforting service and to Craig and Elaine and the staff at
Co-op Funeral Care, Boldon office, for funeral arrangements.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
