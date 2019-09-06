Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Boldon Colliery
North Rd
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AF
0191 536 7232
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:45
St Nicholas Church
West Boldon
South Shields Crematorium
Bolt West Boldon Peacefully at home on
2nd September 2019, aged 92 years,
Eric Jackson, devoted husband of the late Audrey, much loved dad of Geoffrey and father in law of Gail, beloved grandad of Daryl.
Friends and family please meet
at St Nicholas Church, West Boldon for service on Friday 13th September at 11.45 a.m. followed
by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired,
can be left after the service
for Community Stroke Team.
Eric will be resting with
The Co-op Funeralcare,
Boldon Colliery.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
