|
|
|
Stephenson (South Shields) Suddenly on 23rd September 2019 aged 69 years, Enid (née Youll). Dearly loved wife of Ronnie, treasured and adored mam of Keith, Catherine and partner Lloyd and much loved by all family and friends.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Friday 4th October at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
a .
Today, tomorrow,
our whole life through.
We will always remember you.
Close to our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered
every day. xxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019