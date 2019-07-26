|
|
|
SMITH (Calf Close Estate Jarrow)
Elsie
(née Brown) Our mam sadly fell asleep on
18th July 2019, aged 72 years.
Much loved mam to Paul, Pamela and Steven, adored nana to Stephanie, David, Laura, Brad and Tia and much loved great nana to Katie, Morgan, Ruby and Ava.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 30th July at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to
Alzheimer's Research.
A donation box will be
provided after the service.
All enquiries tel Co-op Funeralcare on 0191 4897400.
We know you would
have wished no fuss,
But we are all left heartbroken
by your passing xx
Strong until the end mam
but out of pain and torment now.
Sleep tight, RIP,
God bless.
Your loving family xxx
Family and friends welcome back
to The Greyhound afterwards.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 26, 2019