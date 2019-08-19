Hopper Elsie Fifth birthday away from home.

A special wife is hard to find,

You Elsie, I am keeping you in my mind,

I wished you could have stayed forever,

But I will never forget you

Oh not ever,

If dreams weren't dreams and dreams came true,

I wouldn't be here without you.

Distance is one thing that keeps us apart,

But Elsie you will always remain in my heart.

A special smile, a special face,

A special someone I couldn't replace.

I love you and always will.

You filled a space that no-one will ever replace.

If only we had five minutes the morning you passed away,

I would have given you one last hug so tight,

And to see your great big smile,

I would tell you that I don't think I could live without you,

Not even for a while,

I would kiss your cheek and take your hand,

And tell you it's ok to go and I will miss you more than you will ever know.

I love and miss you every day Elsie.

Your loving husband John xxxx Amina and Kerrie. Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019