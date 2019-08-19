|
Hopper Elsie Fifth birthday away from home.
A special wife is hard to find,
You Elsie, I am keeping you in my mind,
I wished you could have stayed forever,
But I will never forget you
Oh not ever,
If dreams weren't dreams and dreams came true,
I wouldn't be here without you.
Distance is one thing that keeps us apart,
But Elsie you will always remain in my heart.
A special smile, a special face,
A special someone I couldn't replace.
I love you and always will.
You filled a space that no-one will ever replace.
If only we had five minutes the morning you passed away,
I would have given you one last hug so tight,
And to see your great big smile,
I would tell you that I don't think I could live without you,
Not even for a while,
I would kiss your cheek and take your hand,
And tell you it's ok to go and I will miss you more than you will ever know.
I love and miss you every day Elsie.
Your loving husband John xxxx Amina and Kerrie.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019