Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Flood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Flood

Notice Condolences

Elsie Flood Notice
FLOOD (South Shields) Suddenly at home on 4th September, aged 89 years, Elsie (Née Marshall). Beloved wife of the late Alec, much loved mam of Christine and Graham,
a dear mother in law of Christine and the late Brian, treasured nanna of Kerry, Stephen and Charlotte,
also great nannie of Morgan.
Family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 19th September at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations may be collected after the service for Cancer Research UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.