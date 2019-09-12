|
|
|
FLOOD (South Shields) Suddenly at home on 4th September, aged 89 years, Elsie (Née Marshall). Beloved wife of the late Alec, much loved mam of Christine and Graham,
a dear mother in law of Christine and the late Brian, treasured nanna of Kerry, Stephen and Charlotte,
also great nannie of Morgan.
Family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 19th September at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations may be collected after the service for Cancer Research UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019