|
|
|
OVINGTON (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital with her loving family by her side on 5th November, aged 82 years.
Ellen (née McGurk) Beloved wife of Matty, dearly loved mam of Ellen, Matthew, David and Andrea.
A dear mother in law of Kathleen, Karen and Paul, adored nana of Leeanne, Stephen, Jonathan, Chelsea, David, Christopher,
Daniel and Joe, also great nana of Poppy and Annabelle.
Ellen will be missed by all loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 19th November at 10:30am.
All floral tributes may be sent to Peter Johnson Funerals,
Whiteleas Way.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019