Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Ramsay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ramsay

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Ramsay Notice
Ramsay South Shields Suddenly but peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family at her bedside on the 8th October 2019, aged 92 years,
Elizabeth (Betty).
Wife of the late Harry.
A much loved mam of Kenneth, Christine, Sheila and Eileen.
Dear mother in law of Sylvia, Tom and Ronnie. A devoted grandma/nanna to all her loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Much loved auntie.
Betty will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 1:15pm. Family flowers only please, donations to Clic Sargent.
Donations may be received at the crematorium. Bright colours to be worn. All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.