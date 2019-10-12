|
|
|
Ramsay South Shields Suddenly but peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family at her bedside on the 8th October 2019, aged 92 years,
Elizabeth (Betty).
Wife of the late Harry.
A much loved mam of Kenneth, Christine, Sheila and Eileen.
Dear mother in law of Sylvia, Tom and Ronnie. A devoted grandma/nanna to all her loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Much loved auntie.
Betty will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 1:15pm. Family flowers only please, donations to Clic Sargent.
Donations may be received at the crematorium. Bright colours to be worn. All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019