Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:15
St Bede's RC Church
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:30
Jarrow Cemetery
Elizabeth Potts Notice
POTTS (Jarrow) Peacefully at home
on 8th February, Elizabeth (Betty) née Connelly,
aged 97 years.
Wife of the late Thomas, Mother of Leo and partner Pauline and the late Desmond. A much loved Gran, Great Gran and Great Great Gran.
Service to be held on Tuesday 19th February at St Bede's RC Church at 11:15 am followed by interment at
Jarrow Cemetery at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donation box will be provided,
if so desired, for St Bede's S.V.P
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
