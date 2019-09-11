|
|
|
McTAVY
Elizabeth
(Betty) The family of the late
Elizabeth McTavy (Betty)
would like to thank all those who
have sent messages of condolence, cards and attended her funeral which raised £250
to Cancer Connections.
Our thanks to Kim Thompson
the funeral celebrant and Daniel
at Duckworth Funeral Directors
also Joanne at Westoe Florists
for the magnificent arrangement.
A special thanks must go to all the staff at Westoe Grange Care home who helped, nursed and
cherished Betty in her later years.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019