Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
14:00
South Shields Crematorium
Elizabeth McTavy Notice
McTAVY
Elizabeth
(Betty) Peacefully in Westoe Grange
on 27th August, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Hugh,
much loved mam of
Michael and Linda,
loving mother-in-law of Linda,
also a treasured nana of
Pal-Eric and Michael, cherished
great-nana of Stian and Emily.
Family and friends please
meet for service on Thursday
5th September in South Shields
Crematorium at 2pm.
Flowers welcome, or donations
if preferred to Cancer Connections.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
