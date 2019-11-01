|
|
|
JOHNSON Elizabeth
(née Windle) Passed away peacefully on
24th October 2019.
Dearly beloved wife of Syd,
loving mam to Keith and Bryan,
dear mother in law to Delaine.
Family and friends please meet for service at West Harton Methodist Church, Boldon Lane on
Monday 11th November at 1:15pm, followed by cremation at
South Shields Crematorium at 2pm
Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation.
All welcome afterwards for refreshments at The Sea Hotel.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019