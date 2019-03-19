Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Dempsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Dempsey

Memories Condolences

Elizabeth Dempsey Memories
Dempsey Elizabeth 19th March 2014

It's been five long years since my beautiful wife Elizabeth passed away. She was a devoted wife and mother who lived for her family;
a special lady who had time for everyone and never thought
about herself. We love you and miss you every single day.
All of our love, your husband Ken, daughters Lisa and Kareena, son Kenny, granddaughters Tania and Laura and great-grandchildren Ryan and Zoe xxx

You live forever in our hearts.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.