CALVERT (Boldon) The family of the late Elizabeth (Betty) Calvert wish to thank all family and friends for their support during this difficult time.
A special thank you to Len Ogilvie for the wonderful church service at Boldon Independent Methodist Church and to Jan Watters for the family flowers.
We would also like to thank all staff at Haven Court for all their care, support and help and to Boldon Co-operative Funeral Services.
And a huge thank you for the generous donations for
Dementia UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
