|
|
|
SINCLAIR (Hebburn) Peacefully after a short illness with her loving family by her side on
17th September, aged 84 years, Eleanor. Loving mam of David and Tori, a dear mother in law of Kerry and Andy, adored grandma of Jade, Hollie, Laura, Matthew, Ellie-Mae and Joseph, also great grandma of Willow. A celebration of Eleanor's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday
3rd October at 1.15pm.
All floral tributes may be sent to Peter Johnson Funerals,
1 Hartleyburn Avenue.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019