Eleanor Patterson

Eleanor Patterson Notice
Patterson South Shields
Eleanor
Previously Davis
(née Peel) Aged 78 years
Amazing mam of Allison, Michael and Mark, mother in law of Phill
and Mandy. Wife of the late Frank and Henry, loved Sister, Aunt
and Friend.
Thanks to all who granted
Eleanor's wish to die at home
with her beloved cat Daisy.
We were all supported by the
district nurses, acute and
palliative care team and GP's.
Special thanks to comfort call in particular Joanna and Michaela.
Think of Eleanor and smile.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 11th March at 10.30am.
No flowers please, donations if desired can be left at the crematorium.
Please wear a dash of colour.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
