Eleanor Hartle Notice
Hartle Eleanor If we could have
a lifetime wish
and one dream that
could come true
We would pray to God with all our
hearts just to see and speak to you.

A thousand words
won't bring you back
We know because we've tried
and neither will a million tears
We know because we've cried.

You've left behind our
broken hearts
and precious memories too
But we've never wanted memories
We only wanted you.

Love you always Mam,
Heather and Dave, Susan and Johnny, Darren and Jackie.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 7, 2019
