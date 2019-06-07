Home

Eleanor Hartle

Notice Condolences

Eleanor Hartle Notice
Hartle Eleanor Right now I'm in a different place
And though we
seem apart
I'm closer than I ever was
I'm there inside your heart

I'm with you when you
greet each day
And while the sun shines bright
I'm there to share the sunsets too
I'm with you every night

I'm with you when
the times are good
To share a laugh or two,
And if a tear should start to fall
I'll still be there for you

And when that day arrives
That we no longer are apart,
I'll smile and hold you close to me
Forever in my heart.

Your devoted Husband,
Dennis
Published in Shields Gazette on June 7, 2019
