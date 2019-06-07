Hartle Eleanor Right now I'm in a different place

And though we

seem apart

I'm closer than I ever was

I'm there inside your heart



I'm with you when you

greet each day

And while the sun shines bright

I'm there to share the sunsets too

I'm with you every night



I'm with you when

the times are good

To share a laugh or two,

And if a tear should start to fall

I'll still be there for you



And when that day arrives

That we no longer are apart,

I'll smile and hold you close to me

Forever in my heart.



Your devoted Husband,

Published in Shields Gazette on June 7, 2019