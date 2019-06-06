|
|
|
Hartle Whiteleas Peacefully in hospital on
June 2nd, aged 83 years,
Eleanor (nee Allon).
Much loved wife of Dennis,
devoted mam to Heather,
Susan and Darren, dear
mother-in-law of David and Jackie, an adored nana to Lyndsay, Jenna, Paul, Kimberley and Deacon. Treasured great nana to Brandon, Joshua, Ava and Bodhi, loving
sister to Iris, Joan and the late Peggy, John and Sid.
Family and friends please meet
for service and cremation in
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday June 13th at 9am.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to
Ward E56 c/o S.R.H.,
a donation box is available on
exit of crematorium chapel.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 6, 2019
