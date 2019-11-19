Home

R S Johnson & Sons Funeral Directors
Western Approach
Tyne & Wear, Co. Durham NE33 5QU
0191 456 0054
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:45
St Bede's R.C Church
Jarrow
Eleanor Burnip Notice
BURNIP Formerly Chambers Suddenly on November 13th, Eleanor Tindle, aged 80 years. Dearly loved mam of Mark, Derrick, Duncan and Sonya, much loved mother in law, also treasured nanna and great nanna and friend to many. Funeral service to be held at
St Bede's R.C Church, Jarrow on Friday 29th November at 11.45 prior to a cremation in South Shields Crematorium at 12.30. All floral tributes to be received at
R.S Johnson and Sons of Crossgate House where Eleanor will be resting. Tel 4560054
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
