Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:15
Harton Cemetery Chapel
Edwin Paterson Notice
Paterson Eddie Sadly passed away on the
25th May, aged 72 years.
Edwin (Eddie ) a devoted husband to Audrey. Much loved dad of Anthony, Vincent, Eddie and Mandy.
A precious Grandpops to Carley, Laura, Ashleigh, Emily, Faye
and Sean and loving Father in law
of David and Lorraine.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service at Harton Cemetery Chapel on Monday 10th June at
12.15pm, followed by interment in the cemetery. Family and friends are kindly invited afterwards to
The Shack for refreshments.
All enquiries Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel. 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on June 5, 2019
