LEARMOUNT Edwin Eddie passed away on
10th November 2019
with his beloved wife
Joyce, daughter Ira and
son-in-law Dennis by his side.
He was loved by all his family
and his dearest friends
Susan and Malcolm.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Friday 22nd November at 10:30am and afterwards at Littlehaven Hotel South Shields, all welcome.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired to the Alzheimers Society, a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019