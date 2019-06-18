Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
14:45
South Shields Crematorium
Edward Burdis Notice
BURDIS Hebburn Died suddenly but peacefully on
11th June 2019, aged 85 years, Edward Peter.
A devoted husband to
Anne (née Gatens)
dearly loved dad of Christine and Judith and father in law to
Gary and Philip.
Much loved grandad of Sam, Jak and Tyler and their partners and a great grandad to baby Lana.
Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th June 2019 at 2.45 pm. Family flowers only and donations in lieu to The Independent Diabetes Trust. Peter will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on June 18, 2019
