BURDIS Hebburn Died suddenly but peacefully on
11th June 2019, aged 85 years, Edward Peter.
A devoted husband to
Anne (née Gatens)
dearly loved dad of Christine and Judith and father in law to
Gary and Philip.
Much loved grandad of Sam, Jak and Tyler and their partners and a great grandad to baby Lana.
Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th June 2019 at 2.45 pm. Family flowers only and donations in lieu to The Independent Diabetes Trust. Peter will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on June 18, 2019
