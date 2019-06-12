Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
70 Ellison Street
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 3HX
0191 489 0717
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Edna Leck Notice
LECK Jarrow Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on the 6th June 2019
aged 77 years, Edna, (nee Sinnott).
Reunited with her loving husband Ogle. A dearly loved mam of Kim, Carmel and Julie. Devoted nanna and great nanna to all her loving grandchildren. Beloved sister of Dawn. Dearly loved auntie to all her nephews and nieces.
Edna will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
No words, no tears, just happy memories throughout the years.
Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Great North Air Ambulance, donations may be received at the Crematorium.
Edna will be resting at Palmer House, Ellison Street, Jarrow.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4890717
Published in Shields Gazette on June 12, 2019
