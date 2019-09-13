|
|
|
Morris Dulcie Born
17 May 1929.
Beloved sister, aunt, great aunt,
teacher and friend died on
28th August 2019 after a short stay
in Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester.
Funeral and cremation on
13 September at Manchester
Crematorium at 3pm.
Memorial Service at
All Saints Church, Cleadon Village
on 26 September at 2pm.
She will Rest In Peace and
Rise In Glory for
"Lord you have been our
dwelling place throughout
all generations"
Psalm 90.
Any enquiries to
Pepperdine Barrett
Funeral Directors, 0161 881 5363
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019