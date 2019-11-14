|
Ainsley South Shields Peacefully at home after a short illness on the 8th November 2019, aged 72 years, Douglas (Dougie).
A devoted husband of June.
Dougie will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday
21st November 2019 at 2:45pm.
No flowers by Dougie's request please, donations if so desired to Macmillan Nurses, donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019