|
|
|
STODDART Jarrow Unexpectedly on 16th October 2019, aged 87 years, Dorothy (née Tully).
Beloved Wife of the late Maurice, devoted and much loved Mum of Karen, Gillian and the late Raymond, loved Mother in law of Hilton, cherished Gran of Jessica, Eleanor, Megan, Will, Libby and Great Gran
of Ivy Eleanor.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 5th November at 12.30pm.
Floral tributes may be sent to the
Co-op Funeralcare, Albert Road, Jarrow.
We will love you forever Mum xx
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019