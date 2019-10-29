Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Stoddart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Stoddart

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Stoddart Notice
STODDART Jarrow Unexpectedly on 16th October 2019, aged 87 years, Dorothy (née Tully).
Beloved Wife of the late Maurice, devoted and much loved Mum of Karen, Gillian and the late Raymond, loved Mother in law of Hilton, cherished Gran of Jessica, Eleanor, Megan, Will, Libby and Great Gran
of Ivy Eleanor.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 5th November at 12.30pm.
Floral tributes may be sent to the
Co-op Funeralcare, Albert Road, Jarrow.

We will love you forever Mum xx
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.