Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30
South Shields Crematorium
Dorothy Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON South Shields Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on February 9th, aged 79 years.
Dorothy Maude, beloved wife of the late Ronnie, dearly loved mam of Ron and Carole, dearest mother in law of Lynn, beloved nana of Jessie and Jed, also a loving great nana and best friend to guide dog Tez.
Friends please meet for
funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Saturday
23rd February at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to Guide Dogs,
a donation box will be at the crematorium.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
