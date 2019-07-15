|
|
|
Meenaghan (Hebburn) Peacefully in hospital on
8th July 2019, aged 84 years.
Dorothy (née Orr).
Much loved wife of the late Tony, dearly loved mam of Kevin and Angela, a dear mother-in-law of David and a loving nana of
Daniel, Grace and Andrew.
Family and friends please
meet for service in
South Shields Crematorium
on Monday 22nd July at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to Cancer Research.
A donation box will be
provided after the service.
All enquiries tel Co-op Funeralcare on 0191 4836521.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 15, 2019