Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30
South Shields Crematorium
Dorothy Masters

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Masters Notice
Masters Hebburn Passed away peacefully at Home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday 20th July 2019
aged 90 years. Dorothy (formerly Bates, nee Curry).
Much loved wife of George and the late Bill, Mother of Margaret, Grandma to Jill, Robert, Philip and an adored Great Granny to Ellie and Aaron. Family flowers only please,
Dorothy has asked donations in lieu to the Brain Tumour Charity in memory of her Son-in-Law Ray. Friends please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 1st August 2019 at 10.30am. All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 24, 2019
