Chambers Jarrow In loving memory of
Dorothy May Chambers
(Née Archer) who passed away
16th October 2019, aged 84 years. Much loved wife to the late Gordon. Devoted mother to Carol, Gary, Lynne. Mother-in-Law to Neil and Sharon. Treasured Grandma to Ashleigh, Charlotte, Kayleigh,
Gary, Glen, Kyle and Ellie.
Treasured Great Grandma to Scarlett, Isabelle,
Alice and Kaitlyn.
Sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Cremation at South Shields Crematorium on
Monday 4th November 2019 at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations to British Heart Foundation. Afterwards at Primrose Community Centre, Jarrow.
All Welcome. R.I.P
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019