R S Johnson & Sons Funeral Directors
Western Approach
Tyne & Wear, Co. Durham NE33 5QU
0191 456 0054
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Dorothy Brian Notice
BRIAN Dorothy Passed away peacefully on
7th August, aged 83 years.
Much loved husband of Amy,
loving dad of Brian,
father-in-law of Lynne
and much loved granda
of Andrew and Abigail.
Funeral service to be held
at South Shields Crematorium on
Monday 19th August at 12.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu if so desired to
The British .
A donation box will be available on the day. Brian will be resting at
R.S. Johnson and Sons,
Crossgate House. Tel: 0191 4560054
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
