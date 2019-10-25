|
Blenkinsop CBE Dorothy
(South Shields) Peacefully at home on
19th October 2019, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved sister of the late Joan and brother-in-law Arthur.
Much loved aunt of David, Pauline, Joanna and Miriam; great-aunt of Debbie, Ian, Alan, Zahra, Joel, Ben, Joe and Luke; great-great-aunt of Jacob, Isaac, Luca, Anna and Katie.
Celebration of life and
thanksgiving service at
Westoe Methodist Church, Birchington Avenue, South Shields on Tuesday 5th November at 11.15am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Garden Hill Care Home. Dorothy has requested no dark clothes
to be worn.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019