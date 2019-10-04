|
Jordan South Shields Peacefully on 29th September,
aged 86 years, Doris.
Beloved wife of the late John.
Loving mam of Freda, Catherine, Helen and the late John.
Also a much loved mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma.
Family and friends please meet
for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Friday 11th October at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
Haven Court Care Home.
A donations box will be supplied
at the crematorium.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019