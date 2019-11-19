Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30
St Cuthbert's Church
Hebburn
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Doris Davies Notice
DAVIES Doris
(née Caswell)
(Hebburn) Peacefully passed on
12th November 2019, aged 88 years.
Widow to Derek, loving Mam of Carole, Leslie, Ian, Derek and Paula.
Mam in law to Trish and Ashley.
A cherished Nanna,
Grandma and Great Grandma.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Special thanks to staff at Palmersdene Care Home and Doctors and Nurses at STDH.
Funeral service to take place at
St Cuthbert's Church, Hebburn on Monday 25th November at 10:30am, followed by cremation at
South Shields Crematorium
at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please. Donations can be left at the church and crematorium for
Parkinson's UK and
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow, Tel. 0191 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
