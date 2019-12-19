|
WALTON Doreen The family of the late Doreen Walton wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent sad bereavement, also for the cards and floral tributes received. Thanks to doctors and staff of ward 19, South Tyneside hospital. Thanks to Graeme Swann for a comforting service and to Gill Martin and the staff of South Shields and Jarrow Coop for funeral arrangements.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019