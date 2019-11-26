|
|
|
WALTON (Jarrow) Passed peacefully on
19th November 2019, aged 88 years, Doreen (Née Dinning). A dear wife to the late Bob, a cherished Mam of Doreen, Sylvia, Joan, Bobby, Margaret, Linda, Raymond, Kevin, Mark and the late Denis, also a loving grandma and great grandma. Funeral service to take place in South Shields Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 3rd December at 9.45am followed by burial in
Jarrow Cemetery at at 10.30am.
Doreen will be resting with Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow, where floral tributes may be sent. All enquiries Tel: (0191) 489 7400
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019