Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Taylor Doreen
(formerly Doughty
Nee Bellis) Died peacefully 17th February 2019.
You were always full
of laughter and smiles,
Always knew how to
liven up parties,
No matter what life
has thrown at you,
You never let it get you down
Your love always shone through.
You will be reunited with
Dad, your first love.
Until we meet again.
Rest in peace my gentle mother.
Your loving son Ian,
Daughter-in-Law Marian,
Grandchildren Paige and Erin xxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
