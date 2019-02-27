Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Doreen Taylor Notice
Taylor Doreen
(formerly Doughty)
née Bellis Passed away peacefully
with her loving family by her side
on the 17th February, aged 75 years. Loving wife of the late Charlie,
much loved Mam of Trevor, David and Ian, also mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma, aunty and a special cousin of Carole.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 6th March at 1.15 pm. Family flowers only, donations
in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie.
A donation box will be available
on the day. All enquiries to
R.S. Johnson and Sons,
Spring Villa, Jarrow
tel. 0191 489 0063
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
